Health Ministry publishes report examining incidents at Assuta Medical Center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Health Ministry on Thursday published the conclusions of the report that examined a number of unusual incidents at the Assuta Medical Center in Ramat HaChayal in 2023, Israeli media reported. 

The report's conclusions revealed a chain of failures and malfunctions, stating, "The conclusion is inescapable that there was an apparent attempt, which seems to lack good faith, to conceal essential and critical facts from the Health Ministry and the committee," Israeli media quoted the report as stating.

One of the most prominent incidents was the embryo swap case in 2022, which came to light after a pregnant woman who underwent IVF at Assuta Medical Center in Rishon Lezion was carrying a baby that was not genetically related to her or her husband, later learning that the wrong embryo had been implanted during her treatments. 

Eve Young contributed to this report. 

