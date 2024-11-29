Dutch highest court advised to uphold ruling on export ban of F-35 components to Israel

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands, the country's highest court, on Friday was advised by its advocate general to uphold the ruling saying the Dutch State must put an end to export of F-35 components to Israel.

In February, The Hague Court of Appeal ordered the government to block those exports over concerns they were being used to violate international law during the war in Gaza, prompting the government to then say it would go to the Supreme court.

"According to the advocate general (of the Supreme Court), the Court of Appeal was justified in finding that there is a clear risk that Israel's F-35 fighter jets are being used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip," the court's adviser said.