Netanyahu holds security meeting on Lebanon ceasefire, fighting in Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting Friday evening to discuss the developments in Syria, as well as the ceasefire with Lebanon, Israeli media reported Friday.

In the meeting, Israeli intelligence officials will focus on the rebel attempt to capture the city of Aleppo, its regional implications, and the potential domino effect these events could trigger in the Middle East.

One possible scenario includes the transfer of Hezbollah forces and weaponry from Lebanon to Syria to defend the Assad regime. At this stage, the Iranians and Russians are already assisting the Syrian army. Additionally, the possibility of the Houthis also joining to support the Assad regime is another consideration.

Another scenario causing concern is the possibility that Iran will attempt to transfer weapons to the Syrian arena to support the war effort. The subsequent spillover of these weapons could lead to their transfer to Lebanon, where Hezbollah is expected to use them to rebuild its military capabilities.

The IDF clarified last week that it would act aggressively against any attempt to smuggle weapons into Lebanon. Additionally, Netanyahu stated earlier in the week that Bashar al-Assad is "playing with fire," referencing the terror infrastructure he allows on Syrian soil, weapons production, and his disregard for arms smuggling from Syria to Lebanon. Smoke rises as a member of the rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham drives on a motorbike in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Another element that raises alarm within the defense establishment involves the various rebel factions, some of which are part of global terrorist groups like Jabhat al-Nusra. Some factions are supported by Turkey, others by Ukraine, and some consist of Syrian civilians. Israel aims to ensure that no entity exploits the situation to engage in activities hostile to Israeli interests.

Rebels attack Syrian military

Rebel forces in Syria, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization, launched an offensive in the north of the country starting on Wednesday, targeting the cities of Aleppo, Idlib, and other areas under Assad's control.

The rebels have reached the outskirts of Aleppo, and battles are now ongoing between them and the Syrian army, which issued a statement claiming it inflicted significant losses on the rebels.

This marks the most intense confrontation in the region since the 2020 ceasefire. According to reports, 27 civilians and hundreds of rebels have been killed in the clashes. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia, where he is visiting his ailing wife.

