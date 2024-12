The leader of the Salafi-Islamist group that attacked the city of Aleppo yesterday may have been killed in a Russian airstrike, according to Arab media reports on Sunday morning.

Abu Mohammad al-Julani, who heads the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which invaded Syria, has had pictures of himself have been circulating on social media, which appear to show his dead body.

This is a developing story.