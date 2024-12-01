Jerusalem Post
'We are at your service': Israeli consul general in NY, expresses hope for IDF soldier's release

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2024 11:28

The Israeli Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, spoke Sunday morning with Yael Alexander, the mother of IDF soldier Edan Alexander, who is currently held captive by Hamas. Akunis offered encouragement, saying, “The entire nation of Israel was deeply moved yesterday to see Idan. God willing, this will be a month of great miracles, and soon you will reunite with him, along with the other 100 hostages still held by Hamas.”

On Saturday, Hamas released a video of Edan, who asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President-Elect Donald Trump to promote his release, as well as others.

Akunis reassured his mother, Yael, of the consulate’s unwavering commitment to support her family during this difficult time. “We are at your service 24 hours a day for anything you need,” he told her, emphasizing the readiness of the New York consulate to assist in any way possible.

The Alexander family, who reside in New Jersey, are within the jurisdiction of the New York Consulate. Akunis expressed his hope to one day welcome Idan and his family in freedom, underscoring the consulate’s dedication to helping captives' families.

