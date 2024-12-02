IDF operates in Lebanon, responding to Hezbollah 'ceasefire violations'

The IDF operated in southern Lebanon on Sunday and Monday morning in response to Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire with Lebanon, the military said on Monday.

The IDF also addressed the reports of a Lebanese soldier who was wounded in one of the strikes, saying that the incident was under investigation.

It added that during the strikes in southern Lebanon, several Hezbollah military vehicles were struck that operated in the area of a missile manufacturing site in Beqaa.

Additionally, Israel's military struck further terrorist infrastructure sites that the IDF said were used to smuggle weapons adjacent to the Syria-Lebanon border in the Hermel area.

The terror sites "posed a threat to the State of Israel and were a violation of the ceasefire understandings," the IDF stated. Nahal Brigade soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, November 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Further strikes carried out

Furthermore, it added that several additional strikes were conducted in response to Hezbollah terrorists in the area of south Lebanon, and it was "thwarting threats to Israeli civilians."

"The IDF is operating against any threat against the State of Israel," it added.