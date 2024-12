Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon of the consequences if the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah collapses during a visit to Israel's northern border, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

"If the ceasefire collapses, Lebanon will no longer have exemption; we will enforce the agreement with maximum response and zero tolerance. If we have differentiated between Lebanon and Hezbollah until now, that will no longer be the case," Katz reportedly said.