Qatar has resumed its role as key Gaza mediator meets with Trump envoy, Israeli leaders – report

By REUTERS

Qatar has resumed its role as the key Gaza mediator, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Hamas negotiating team is expected to return to Doha to facilitate talks, Reuters reported. 

Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy has met the prime ministers of Qatar and Israel to kick-start the US president-elect's diplomatic push to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal before he takes office on January 20, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

Steve Witkoff, the incoming envoy, traveled to Qatar and Israel in late November, the source said.



