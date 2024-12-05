Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi is suspected of informing West Bank Police Unit Commander, Chief Superintendent Avishai Moalem, about a covert investigation being conducted against him, Israeli media reported Thursday.
IPS chief suspected of warning police cmdr. of ongoing covert investigation
