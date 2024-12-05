Herzog: 'Intensive negotiations' are ongoing to reach a deal for the release of hostages - report

President Isaac Herzog discussed hostage deal negotiations and Arab crime during a meeting at his residence with Muslim religious leaders and influential imams from Arab society in Israel, Israeli media reported Thursday.

During the meeting, he stated that "intensive negotiations" are ongoing to reach a deal for the release of hostages.

"Let us pray together for the return of the hostages; this is the key to everything," Herzog said. "There are now intensive negotiations, and this could impact the entire region. Perhaps it will lead to a political process with Saudi Arabia, which, in my opinion, could transform the entire dialogue among the children of Abraham."

In addition, the group also discussed "the alarming rise in crime and violence in Arab society," Herzog said in a statement on his X/Twitter account.

הבוקר, נפגשתי עם אימאמים, מפקחים ואנשי דת מוסלמים מכל רחבי הארץ לשיחה על האתגרים העצומים של החברה הערבית בישראל בפרט והחברה הישראלית בכלל. כל אימאם משפיע על קהילתו וכל אימאם נושא תפקיד חיוני ביישובו.בין היתר, שוחחנו גם על העלייה המדאיגה בפשיעה ובמקרי האלימות בחברה הערבית,… pic.twitter.com/DcUMrCf8zN — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 5, 2024

"This is a critical national challenge, and we must work to eradicate this phenomenon," he added.