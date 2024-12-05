Jerusalem Post
IDF confirms killing senior Hamas terrorist that tortured Gazans

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets killed several terrorists in the humanitarian zone of Khan Yunis on Wednesday, including a senior official in the internal security apparatus of Hamas, the IDF confirmed Thursday evening.

Osama Ghanim was involved in suppressing Gaza residents and was responsible for identifying "threats" against Hamas within Gaza.

Osama Ghanim played a central role in Hamas's incrimination system, which included "violent interrogations of Gazan residents, severe violations of human rights, suppression of Hamas opponents, and persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals in the region," the IDF said. 



