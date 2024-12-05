Jerusalem Post
France warns Assad against using chemical weapons in Syria at UNSC

By WALLA!

The French representative at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday called on President Bashar al-Assad's regime to refrain from using chemical weapons in its combat against rebel armed forces in Syria. 

The French envoy urged Assad to comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Syria is a signatory, and to cooperate with the OPCW, the organization responsible for enforcing the treaty.

He noted that Assad has previously used chemical weapons in at least nine instances since the beginning of the civil war. 

