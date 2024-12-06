In unusual step, IDF announces aerial and ground reinforcements in Golan Heights

Due to the ongoing internal conflict in Syria, the IDF has announced it is reinforcing aerial and ground forces in the Golan Heights, which borders Syria.

This follows a situational assessment carried out on Thursday and Friday by the IDF General Staff and Northern Command.

IDF troops are deployed along the border and the IDF is monitoring developments.

It added in its statement on Friday afternoon that the army is prepared for all scenarios, both offensive and defensive. Reinforcement of IDF troops in Golan Heights 06 December 2024 (credit: IDF)

The IDF said it will "not tolerate threats near the Israeli border."

Security meetings

The political-security cabinet also announced that it will meet on both Saturday evening and Sunday, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Citing sources, Israeli media added that the cabinet will deal "mainly with Syria."

Earlier on Friday, local armed groups were seen clashing with regime forces in Daraa, as well as in Nawa, which is about 13 km from Israel, the report said.

The rebels have captured the cities of Hama and Aleppo within a week, and even released prisoners from Hamas's central prison.