Israel warns Iran over Syria aid, US says amnesty's genocide allegations 'unfounded'

'We were ready to do what was needed.' The 'Post's' Mike Starr has served two rounds of duty in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks. (photo credit: Courtesy)

War is death and destruction. These horrors demand that if war must be fought, it must be fought until victory, lest these horrors be revisited. This was the thought that held in my mind as we crossed the border from Gaza into Israel, finishing our second tour of duty in the October 7 war.