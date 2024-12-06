Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Israel warns Iran over Syria aid, US says amnesty's genocide allegations 'unfounded'

'Post' reporter tells all on Gaza combat • Elite IDF unit carries out nighttime military exercise

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. December 5, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. December 5, 2024.
Doing what is needed: 'Post' reporter on battling Hamas face-to-face in Gaza

The 'Post's' Michael Starr discusses the harrowing experiences and difficult decisions in Gaza combat during reserve duties.

By MICHAEL STARR
'We were ready to do what was needed.' The 'Post's' Mike Starr has served two rounds of duty in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks. (photo credit: Courtesy)
'We were ready to do what was needed.' The 'Post's' Mike Starr has served two rounds of duty in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
War is death and destruction. These horrors demand that if war must be fought, it must be fought until victory, lest these horrors be revisited. This was the thought that held in my mind as we crossed the border from Gaza into Israel, finishing our second tour of duty in the October 7 war.

Israel warns Iran against sending help as Syrian army defenses crumble

Rebels ousted pro-government forces from Hama, bringing the insurgents a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria.

By WALLA!, REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A billboard bearing a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and a national flag are torn by anti-government fighters in the northern city of Aleppo on November 30, 2024. Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies breached Syria's second city of Aleppo on November 29. (photo credit: OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
A billboard bearing a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and a national flag are torn by anti-government fighters in the northern city of Aleppo on November 30, 2024. Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies breached Syria's second city of Aleppo on November 29.
Israel warned Iran not to send forces or transfer weapons to the Syrian rebels, which could end up in Hezbollah's possession, N12 reported on Thursday.

Awareness and precision: Elite IDF unit carries out nighttime military exercise

During the exercise, the vehicles had to move at a fast and similar pace, keeping a minimal distance from each other.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Troops of the IDF 444 Unit carry out a military exercise. December 5, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Troops of the IDF 444 Unit carry out a military exercise. December 5, 2024.
The IDF 444 Unit carried out a nighttime exercise earlier this week aimed at testing the troops' driving capabilities under challenging situations, the military said on Thursday. 

Amnesty International genocide allegations are 'unfounded,' US State Dept. says

"People are entitled to draw their own conclusions. We disagree with the conclusions of such a report," the State Department Deupty Spokesperson said.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
A child walks around a fake tank parked outside the US embassy during a protest held by Amnesty International in Mexico City. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A child walks around a fake tank parked outside the US embassy during a protest held by Amnesty International in Mexico City.
The State Department maintained it's continuing to find that allegations of Israel committing genocide in Gaza are unfounded as Amnesty International released its report on Thursday claiming there's enough evidence that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. 

 

What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.