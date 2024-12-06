ICC prosecutor to stay on as UN investigates alleged sexual misconduct

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan will be allowed to stay on in his role at the world's permanent war crimes tribunal during a UN-led investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), which is leading the inquiry, has started contacting witnesses, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

Khan denies the allegations. He has said he will cooperate with an inquiry and that matters relating to the misconduct allegations will be dealt with by his two deputies.

Khan's office and lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.