Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

ICC prosecutor to stay on as UN investigates alleged sexual misconduct

By REUTERS

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan will be allowed to stay on in his role at the world's permanent war crimes tribunal during a UN-led investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), which is leading the inquiry, has started contacting witnesses, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

Khan denies the allegations. He has said he will cooperate with an inquiry and that matters relating to the misconduct allegations will be dealt with by his two deputies.

Khan's office and lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Netanyahu seeks to postpone his testimony until Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:08 PM
Syrian rebel commander urges top Syrian officers to defect
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:05 PM
Iran's enrichment to near bomb grade set to rise 'dramatically' -IAEA ch
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:44 PM
Jordan has closed border crossing with Syria, ministry says
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:42 PM
Israel's Netanyahu blames Australian gov't rhetoric for synagogue attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 03:24 PM
Iran could produce over 12 nuclear weapons, US reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 02:38 PM
Shin Bet and police arrest two residents of Israel employed by Iran
By WALLA!
12/06/2024 10:36 AM
IDF to hold military training exercise in Jordan Valley, Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 10:07 AM
Arida border crossing out of service due to Israeli attack - report
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 09:30 AM
PID summon Deputy Chief of Police Avishai Moalem for further questioning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 09:12 AM
Alleged Israeli strikes reported on Syrian-Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 05:08 AM
Trump says he picks former Senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:27 AM
Blinken tells S.Korea's foreign minister he expects democratic process to prevail
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:50 AM
Trump appoints former PayPal COO David Sacks as AI and crypto czar
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:14 AM
Russia's Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 02:42 AM