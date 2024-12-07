Jerusalem Post
IDF investigates a possible ramming attack in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2024 19:18

The IDF is investigating a terror attack in the al-Fawar area of the West Bank, the military announced Saturday evening.

Ynet reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured in a car ramming and was later evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. According to the MDA, the victim sustained significant limb injuries. 

The IDF said it is conducting a manhunt for the driver, who fled the scene of the crime.

One additional citizen was lightly injured after his car was shot.  Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that medics treated two civilians, including one child, at the scene for anxiety.  



Palestinian terrorists Headline
