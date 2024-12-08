Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF announces closed military zones in some areas of Golan Heights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Schools in four Druze communities in the Golan Heights are set to carry out educational activities remotely, the IDF said on Sunday, following the developments in Syria. 

The four communities are Buq'ata, Ein Qiniye, Mas'ade, and Majdal Shams.

The military further noted that the agricultural areas in Merom Golan-Ein Zivan and Buq'ata-Khirbet Ein Hura are set to be announced as a closed military zone as of Sunday. 

"Farmers will be allowed to enter specific areas within the zone for periods of a few hours, based on military necessity and in full coordination with the IDF. The IDF emphasizes that uncoordinated entrance to these areas is strictly prohibited," the IDF's statement read. 

UN Syria envoy says all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:49 PM
Turkey says new Syrian administration must be inclusive
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:38 PM
Syrian FM: 'A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:59 AM
Chinese government has assisted citizens in leaving Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:44 AM
Russian lawmaker says Syrians must face full-scale civil war themselves, says IFX
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:42 AM
IDF plans to destroy West Bank home of Holon terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:25 AM
US says it will remain present in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:20 AM
Syrian rebels say they have started attack on Kurdish forces in northern town of Manbij
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:50 AM
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria, moves staff to Lebanon, says Iraqi state news agency
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:48 AM
UN Syria envoy says millions of Syrians desire transitional arrangements to be put in place
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:36 AM
Netanyahu set to meet with Hostage Family Forum on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:44 AM
Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:08 AM
Syrian army says operations ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key regions
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:13 AM
Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM
Syrian televised report announces Damascus freed, Assad regime ousted
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 07:57 AM