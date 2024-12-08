IDF announces closed military zones in some areas of Golan Heights

Schools in four Druze communities in the Golan Heights are set to carry out educational activities remotely, the IDF said on Sunday, following the developments in Syria.

The four communities are Buq'ata, Ein Qiniye, Mas'ade, and Majdal Shams.

The military further noted that the agricultural areas in Merom Golan-Ein Zivan and Buq'ata-Khirbet Ein Hura are set to be announced as a closed military zone as of Sunday.

"Farmers will be allowed to enter specific areas within the zone for periods of a few hours, based on military necessity and in full coordination with the IDF. The IDF emphasizes that uncoordinated entrance to these areas is strictly prohibited," the IDF's statement read.