UN Syria envoy says all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order

Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Sunday in Doha that all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order and preserve public institutions. He added he had no information on the location of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Additionally, Turkey-backed Syrian forces have taken control of some 80% of northern Syria's Manbij area and are close to victory against Kurdish forces there, a Turkish security source said on Sunday.

"The fight against the YPG/PKK is very close to victory. Both air and land interventions are ongoing to take Manbij from the hands of the YPG/PKK," the source said, referring to the Kurdish militia which has long been in control of Manbij.