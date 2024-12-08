Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

UN Syria envoy says all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order

By REUTERS

Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Sunday in Doha that all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order and preserve public institutions. He added he had no information on the location of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Additionally, Turkey-backed Syrian forces have taken control of some 80% of northern Syria's Manbij area and are close to victory against Kurdish forces there, a Turkish security source said on Sunday.

"The fight against the YPG/PKK is very close to victory. Both air and land interventions are ongoing to take Manbij from the hands of the YPG/PKK," the source said, referring to the Kurdish militia which has long been in control of Manbij.

 

Lebanese army deploys units to northern, eastern borders with Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:04 PM
Turkey says new Syrian administration must be inclusive
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:38 PM
Syrian FM: 'A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:59 AM
IDF announces closed military zones in some areas of Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:54 AM
Chinese government has assisted citizens in leaving Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:44 AM
Russian lawmaker says Syrians must face full-scale civil war themselves, says IFX
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:42 AM
IDF plans to destroy West Bank home of Holon terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:25 AM
US says it will remain present in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:20 AM
Syrian rebels say they have started attack on Kurdish forces in northern town of Manbij
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:50 AM
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria, moves staff to Lebanon, says Iraqi state news agency
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:48 AM
UN Syria envoy says millions of Syrians desire transitional arrangements to be put in place
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:36 AM
Netanyahu set to meet with Hostage Family Forum on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:44 AM
Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:08 AM
Syrian army says operations ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key regions
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:13 AM
Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM