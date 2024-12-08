UN chief says future of Syria up to Syrians, UN will help

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the future of Syria is a matter for the Syrians to determine and that his special envoy, Geir Pedersen, "will be working with them towards that end."

"There is much work to be done to ensure an orderly political transition to renewed institutions. I reiterate my call for calm and avoiding violence at this sensitive time, while protecting the rights of all Syrians," Guterres said in a statement.

Gutteres called on the international community to support the people of Syria, saying that any political transition must be "inclusive and comprehensive and that it meets the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria, in all their diversity."

"The UN will honor the memory of those who have borne the brunt of this conflict. We remain committed to helping Syrians build a country where reconciliation, justice, freedom, and prosperity are shared realities for all. This is the path to sustainable peace in Syria," he concluded.

Geir Pederson

Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pederson labeled the ongoing conflict in Syria "a turning point."

"A nation that has endured nearly 14 years of suffering (…) Today we await with cautious hope the opening of a new chapter, one of peace, reconciliation, dignity,” he said.