Katz instructs IDF to create security area in Syrian buffer zone

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to complete the consolidation of control over the Syrian buffer zone and create a security zone in the area, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Katz's instructions came after the IDF, on Sunday afternoon, took over the Syrian side of Mount Hermon to enlarge a demilitarized buffer zone along Israel's border with Syria.

According to Katz, the security zone within the buffer zone would be free of strategic weapons and terror infrastructure.

Preventing smuggling from Iran

Katz's directives also included preventing the renewal of the smuggling routes from Iran to Lebanon via Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz at Israel's border with Syria following Assad's fall. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Katz also instructed that the destruction of weapons within Syria be continued, including demolishing missiles and air defense systems.

