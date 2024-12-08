IDF takes over Syrian Hermon, strikes Syrian chemical weapons factory

The IDF, on Sunday afternoon, took over the Syrian side of the Mount Hermon mountain range to expand a demilitarized buffer zone along the border with Syria and also at several other points of significance for defense.

The Hermon range has always been thought of as providing a strategic advantage because it provides high ground for the entire area, enabling Israel to anticipate any potential invading force further in advance.

The military also stated it would not get involved in any internal occurrences in Syria, provided that no forces in Syria endanger Israeli security interests.

Earlier Tuesday, the IDF struck a chemical weapons factory belonging to the regime of former Syrian president Bashar Assad to prevent the rebels from seizing it, Arab media first reported on Sunday, and The Jerusalem Post later independently confirmed.

In addition, IDF sources responded about whether the air force had attacked Syrian chemical weapons, saying that the military follows developments that could endanger Israel and takes the necessary steps to attack any such dangerous threats. Israeli soldiers take a position in the Golan Heights, near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, December 8, 2024 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Israel's position has always been to avoid conflict with Syria where possible but not to permit dangerous developments regarding advanced weapons, and it has carried out thousands of air strikes within Syria - usually only admitting to a small number of specific strikes - dating back over a decade since Syria's civil war started.

IDF reinforces Golan Heights

For example, it would be against Israeli interests for chemical weapons to fall into the hands of unpredictable actors, such as some of the more jihadist rebel groups.

These attacks increased in recent months after the IDF decapitated much of Hezbollah's leadership and started to also eliminate significant Hezbollah and Iranian interests in Syria.

On Saturday, opposition sources speaking with Channel 12 noted their wish for peace in the region.

On Saturday, opposition sources speaking with Channel 12 noted their wish for peace in the region.

Further, on Saturday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt .-Gen. Herzi Halevi said on a visit to the Syrian border that the IDF was "monitoring to ensure that local elements aren't moving in our direction," with a "very strong offensive and defensive response," prepared should the need arise.

Earlier, the military noted that in accordance with a situational assessment, the IDF had decided to reinforce troops for defense purposes throughout the Golan Heights region bordering Syria.

"The reinforcement of forces will enable strengthening the defense in the area and the preparation of forces for various scenarios in the sector," the IDF's statement read.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Syrian military's command informed officers that the regime of President Bashar al-Assad had ended, with Syrian rebels announcing Damascus had been freed.

