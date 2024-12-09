St.-Sgt. Ido Zano, St.-Sgt. Daniel Barak Halpern, Sgt. Omri Cohen killed in northern Gaza

Staff Sergeant Ido Zano, Staff Sergeant Daniel Barak Halpern, and Sergeant Omri Cohen were killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Monday.

St.-Sgt. Zano, 20, from Yehud-Monosson, St.-Sgt. Halpern, 19, from Kiryat Ono, and Sgt. Cohen, 19, from Ashdod, all served in the Shaked Battalion in the Givati Brigade.

All three of them were killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, 12 soldiers were wounded in the same incident, including two who were seriously wounded, Israeli media reported. IDF operating in the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Israel-Hamas war

According to the IDF's tally, the deaths of St.-Sgt. Zano, St.-Sgt. Halpern and Sgt. Cohen raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 816.

Some 384 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.