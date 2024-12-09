Israel tells UN it has taken 'limited, temporary' measures to counter threats in Syria

"The IDF have deployed temporarily in few points and in a limited capacity east of Line A, focusing on specific locations where defensive measures are necessary to maintain security."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2024 21:52
Israel told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that it has taken "limited and temporary measures" in a demilitarized strip bordering Syria to counter any threats, particularly to residents of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"In response to this evolving security threat and the danger posed by it to Israel - particularly to the residents of the Golan Heights - Israel has taken limited and temporary measures to counter any further threat to its citizens."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon wrote that "the IDF have deployed temporarily in few points and in a limited capacity east of Line A, focusing on specific locations where defensive measures are necessary to maintain security."

Safeguarding security

"It is important to emphasize, however, that Israel is not intervening in the ongoing conflict between Syrian armed groups; our actions are solely focused on safeguarding our security," Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon wrote in a letter to the 15-member council.

He said Israel remained committed to the framework of a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.



