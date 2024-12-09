Israel tells UN it has taken 'limited, temporary' measures to counter threats in Syria

Israel told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that it has taken "limited and temporary measures" in a demilitarized strip bordering Syria to counter any threats, particularly to residents of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"In response to this evolving security threat and the danger posed by it to Israel - particularly to the residents of the Golan Heights - Israel has taken limited and temporary measures to counter any further threat to its citizens."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon wrote that "the IDF have deployed temporarily in few points and in a limited capacity east of Line A, focusing on specific locations where defensive measures are necessary to maintain security."

פניתי למועצת הביטחון והבהרתי כי בתגובה לאיום הביטחוני המתפתח בגבול סוריה-ישראל ולסכנה הנשקפת ממנו לאזרחינו, נקטנו באמצעים מוגבלים וזמניים. הדגשתי כי מדינת ישראל אינה מתערבת בסכסוך בין המורדים בסוריה. פעולותינו מתמקדות אך ורק בשמירה על הביטחון שלנו ואנחנו מחויבים למסגרת הסכם הפרדת… pic.twitter.com/CoX2CPoSkj — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) December 9, 2024

Safeguarding security

"It is important to emphasize, however, that Israel is not intervening in the ongoing conflict between Syrian armed groups; our actions are solely focused on safeguarding our security," Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon wrote in a letter to the 15-member council.

He said Israel remained committed to the framework of a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.