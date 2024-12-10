Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon must not be refuge for Syrian officials, Lebanese party warns

By REUTERS

Lebanon must not become a safe haven for Syrian officials who are responsible for crimes, a leading Lebanese political party warned on Tuesday, citing reports that leading figures in Bashar al-Assad's ousted regime had fled to neighboring Lebanon.

The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), led by Lebanon's Jumblatt family, called on Lebanese state institutions to prevent the country from becoming a refuge for such officials so Lebanon "does not bear legal and political repercussions."

"After news of some leaders of the ousted regime in Syria fleeing to Lebanon through legal crossings, or crossing from Lebanon to other countries, the Progressive Socialist Party warns of the danger of turning Lebanon into a safe haven for those responsible for many crimes against Lebanese and Syrians," the PSP said in a statement.

Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power on Sunday after rebel forces seized the capital, Damascus, after more than 13 years of civil war.

Whoever follows Assad's way will end up like Assad, Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:50 PM
Israel will strike Syria if new gov't acts against it, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:30 PM
Stabbing attack in Karmiel police deemed suspected terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:16 PM
UN envoy warns against sending refugees back to Syria too soon
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:14 PM
FM Gideon Sa'ar: Attacks on Kurds must stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 02:36 PM
In Italy, Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian President Abbas
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:33 PM
Mohamed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for gov't
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:23 PM
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for subdural hematoma, stable in ICU
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 01:25 PM
UN Syria envoy downplays HTS's terrorist designation
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 12:29 PM
Netanyahu told John Kerry American policy in Afghanistan would 'fail,'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 12:21 PM
Israeli spokesperson denies forces have gone past Syria buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 11:17 AM
UK police say six charged over suspected PKK activity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:48 AM
Ben-Gvir arrives at Netanyahu's trial in show of support
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV
12/10/2024 09:38 AM
Israeli incursion into Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:14 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu's trial set to start at 10:30 a.m.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
12/10/2024 09:13 AM