Lebanon must not be refuge for Syrian officials, Lebanese party warns

Lebanon must not become a safe haven for Syrian officials who are responsible for crimes, a leading Lebanese political party warned on Tuesday, citing reports that leading figures in Bashar al-Assad's ousted regime had fled to neighboring Lebanon.

The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), led by Lebanon's Jumblatt family, called on Lebanese state institutions to prevent the country from becoming a refuge for such officials so Lebanon "does not bear legal and political repercussions."

"After news of some leaders of the ousted regime in Syria fleeing to Lebanon through legal crossings, or crossing from Lebanon to other countries, the Progressive Socialist Party warns of the danger of turning Lebanon into a safe haven for those responsible for many crimes against Lebanese and Syrians," the PSP said in a statement.

Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power on Sunday after rebel forces seized the capital, Damascus, after more than 13 years of civil war.