Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

In first contacts, US officials urge Syrian rebels to support inclusive government

By REUTERS

The Biden administration has urged the rebel group that led the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad not to assume automatic leadership of the country but instead run an inclusive process to form a transitional government, according to two US officials and a congressional aide briefed on the first US contacts with the group.

The communications with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group formerly allied with al Qaeda and designated a terrorist organization by the United States, are being conducted in coordination with Washington's Middle East allies, including Turkey.

The administration is also in touch with President-elect Donald Trump's team about the matter, one of the officials said.

Trump picks Andrew Ferguson to chair FTC
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 01:09 AM
Syrian democratic forces, rebels reach US-brokered ceasefire agreement
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 01:07 AM
Syrian rebels say forces completely took control over Syria's Deir el-Zo
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 12:14 AM
Houthi-launched weapon destroyed over Gulf by US Navy
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 11:49 PM
Iranian ambassador to Syria blames Israel for Assad's fall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 10:25 PM
Hamas provides Egypt with list of hostages in hands of terror group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:56 PM
Gallant meets with US Middle East envoy McGurk at White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 06:57 PM
Syria's political transition should lead to non-sectarian governance, Bl
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 06:05 PM
Turkey hits military supplies under Kurdish control in north Syria, secu
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 06:03 PM
Shin Bet chief, IDF Chief of Staff visit Cairo amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 05:59 PM
Germany arrests three suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 05:58 PM
US issues cyber-related sanctions targeting Chinese individual, entity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 05:46 PM
Satellite imagery shows Russian navy ships anchored off Syrian coast
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 05:03 PM
Lebanon must not be refuge for Syrian officials, Lebanese party warns
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:59 PM
Whoever follows Assad's way will end up like Assad, Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:50 PM