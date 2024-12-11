Jerusalem Post
Khamenei: We have evidence US, Israel responsible for Assad's ouster

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Tehran has evidence that the events that took place in Syria leading to the ousting of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad were planned by the United States and Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

"There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan." Khamenei reportedly noted. "Yes, the neighboring country of Syria has played a clear role in this matter and continues to do so—this is evident to all—but the primary conspirator, the main planner, and the central command room are in the United States and the Zionist regime. We have evidence. This evidence leaves no room for doubt."



