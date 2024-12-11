Jerusalem Post
Rioters set tomb of Hafez al-Assad ablaze in Qardaha - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Rioters set the tomb of ex-Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's father Hafez in his hometown of Qardaha, foreign media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing footage taken by locals.

According to an initial report from AFP, rebel groups and bystanders torched the mausoleum of the ousted Syrian president's father in the Latakia region.

The facility also houses the tomb of other family members, including Bashar's older brother Bassel, who was initially groomed to take power before a fatal car crash in 1994.

