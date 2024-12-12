Austin to Katz: US to continue thwarting ISIS from reestablishing itself in Syria

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz in a call that it was important for the United States and Israel to be in close consultation over events unfolding in Syria, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Austin told Katz that Washington was monitoring developments in Syria and that it backed a peaceful, inclusive political transition, according to the Pentagon.

He added that the US would continue its mission to prevent the Islamic State militant group from re-establishing a safe haven in Syria.

After a lightning advance, Syrian rebels led by rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani brought an end to more than 50 years of rule by the Assad family.

President Bashar al-Assad fled the country during the weekend, and the world is watching to see if Syria's new rulers can stabilize the country. Israel Katz attends a replacing ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Following the collapse of Assad's regime, the Israeli military said its jets conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria and destroyed the bulk of Syria's strategic weapons stockpiles.

Hostage deal talks

"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the United States and Israel on events in Syria," the Pentagon said.

It added that Austin also discussed with Katz attempts to secure Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas and urged Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.