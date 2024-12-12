Drone from Yemen flying throughout Ashkelon, Gaza border communities - report

A drone was identified flying throughout southern Israel, including in the Gaza border communities as well as the cities of Sderot, Netivot, and Ashkelon.

As a result, sirens were triggered in these localities. The IDF said it was monitoring the situation. Ynet reported that fighter jets from the Israel Air Force have been patrolling the skies in an attempt to locate and intercept the drone.

According to an initial investigation, the drone was likely launched from Yemen, according to Israeli media.

Simultaneously, the IDF attempted to intercept an additional drone that was fired from Yemen towards Eilat, Israeli media said.

The Eilat Municipality cited security forces in the area, stating that the matter is still under investigation and that local residents should continue to adhere to Home Front Command guidelines.

This is a developing story.