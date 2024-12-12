Jerusalem Post
Paraguayan President inaugurates new embassy in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2024 16:09

Paraguayan president Santiago Peña inaugurated the country's new embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday, making it the fifth embassy to be opened in Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar was present at the ceremony.

On Wednesday, Peña told the Knesset that "the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem is a beating heart in our friendship."

