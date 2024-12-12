Paraguayan President inaugurates new embassy in Jerusalem

Paraguayan president Santiago Peña inaugurated the country's new embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday, making it the fifth embassy to be opened in Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar was present at the ceremony.

A historic day for Israel-Paraguay relations! Honored to welcome President @SantiPenap and First Lady Leticia Peña to Jerusalem, our eternal capital. Today, we proudly inaugurated Paraguay's embassy in Jerusalem—a powerful testament to truth, courage, and the enduring… pic.twitter.com/oMBP1yHZzy — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 12, 2024

On Wednesday, Peña told the Knesset that "the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem is a beating heart in our friendship."