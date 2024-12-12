Antisemitic, anti-black graffiti found at Pittsburgh's Riverfront Park

Antisemitic and anti-black graffiti was discovered at Pittsburgh's Riverfront Park, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said on Monday.

"We strongly condemn this vile act of hate that seeks to divide our community and spread fear. Pittsburgh is a city that values diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect," Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Jeff Finkelstein said in a statement. "The hateful messages deface not only Riverfront Park but also the values we hold dear as Pittsburghers.

Together with our partners across the city, we are committed to fostering understanding and combating all forms of bigotry. Hate speech, whether it targets the Black community, the Jewish community or any other group, is an attack on all of us."

The Federation said that it was working with local officials and law enforcement to address the incident.