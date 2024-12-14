Jerusalem Post
Investigations launched after man sets himself on fire in London

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a self-immolation in the northern London borough of Islington on Friday, local media reported on Saturday.

A man set himself on fire on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan police confirmed to the Islington Gazette. The man is currently in the hospital, and his condition has been deemed as non-life threatening.

A police officer was injured by the fire but has since been discharged from hospital. 

Self-immolation attempts have made headlines in the past year after US Airman Aaron Bushnell lit himself on fire, killing himself, in protest of the war being fought against Hamas in Gaza.

