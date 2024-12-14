Jerusalem Post
'Seize the opportunity': Families of hostages rally across Israel to call for hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

While speaking at a rally on Saturday night to call for the release of the 100 hostages held by Hamas captivity, Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, called for the end of the war in Gaza and to reach a hostage deal, Israeli media reported. 

Zangauker said, "[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, seize the opportunity, stop giving in to the extortion of extremists in the government, and put forth an Israeli initiative to end the war in Gaza and achieve a comprehensive deal in one phase - now."

The demonstration, which takes place every Saturday night across different locations in Israel, comes amid Hamas releasing a video of an unidentifiable hostage on the terror group's Telegram channel. 



