Hamas publishes video of unidentified tattooed hostage

Hamas published a video of the body of at least one unidentifiable hostage seen with tattoos in a video to the terror group's Telegram channel on Saturday evening.

The spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing, Abu Obeida, wrote in a statement on Saturday evening that the IDF struck a place where hostages were held.

Abu Obeida said that Hamas intelligence "confirms that the enemy deliberately bombed the place with the aim of killing the prisoners and their guards."

The spokesperson also said that they made "several attempts" to recover the hostages and succeeded in recovering one of them, but their fate is unknown. A screenshot from Hamas's teaser of a hostage video, November 30, 2024. (credit: Screenshots from Telegram)

Abu Obeida said Hamas holds Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the incident and for hostage lives.

Hamas publishes two videos about hostages, Netanyahu

Shortly after, Hamas published a second video, captioned, "Netanyahu's biggest dream is for them to all die."

The video begins with a clip of the prime minister giving a speech saying, "We must return them [the hostages] all, the living and the dead as one."

The video then proceeds to show a compilation of Israeli hostages killed in Gaza or signs-of-life videos previously published by the terror group.

After that, the video switches to a CGI scene of IDF soldiers carrying coffins in a graveyard with pictures of Israeli hostages on the tombstones. A CGI Netanyahu is then seen digging more graves.

The video ends with Netanyahu saying, "How many are left, 99 or 100?," referring to a recent blunder the prime minister made when he didn't recall the amount of hostages still in Hamas captivity.

This is a developing story.