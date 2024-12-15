Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with President-elect Donald Trump the ongoing efforts to achieve a hostage deal and the regional developments, including the situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
Netanyahu discusses with Trump hostage deal efforts, situation in Syria
