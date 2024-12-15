Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu discusses with Trump hostage deal efforts, situation in Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with President-elect Donald Trump the ongoing efforts to achieve a hostage deal and the regional developments, including the situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Sunday. 

South Korea opposition will not seek to impeach acting president
By REUTERS
12/15/2024 04:54 AM
Trump picks Richard Grenell as envoy for special missions
By REUTERS
12/15/2024 01:57 AM
US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are manned aircraft
By REUTERS
12/15/2024 01:33 AM
Ben-Gvir calls to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 11:44 PM
ABC to pay $15 million to Trump’s presidential library
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 11:14 PM
Trump taps Truth Social CEO Nunes to lead intelligence board
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 09:46 PM
Coalition to meet over changes to Judicial Selection Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 09:20 PM
Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel arrested while protesting in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 09:17 PM
Four killed in a shooting in northern France, suspect claims fifth
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 08:50 PM
IDF does not want to manage, intervene in Syria, Herzi Halevi says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 07:56 PM
Mango fashion tycoon Andic dies in mountain accident
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 07:45 PM
Iranian court jails Iranian-American journalist for 10 years, lawyer say
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 06:57 PM
One rocket fired from central Gaza into Israel, falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 06:38 PM
Egypt, Jordan say Israel must pull out of demilitarized zone in Syria
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 06:14 PM
US has had direct contact with main Syrian rebel faction, says Blinken
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 05:59 PM