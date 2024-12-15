Jerusalem Post
IAF eliminates PIJ terrorist in Nuseirat, Al Jazeera says he worked as cameraman for the network

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli air force struck Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who were operating a command center embedded in the offices of the "Civil Defense" organization in Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday. 

The IDF said the command center was used by terrorists to plan and carry out attacks against soldiers. One of the terrorists eliminated was Ahmed Bakr al-Lawh, who served as a platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad's Central Camps Brigade, the military noted. 

In a statement, Hamas said that the Civil Defense director of the Nuseirat refugee camp, Nidal Abu Hajir, and five others were killed in an airstrike. 

Qatari state-owned network Al Jazeera also claimed that Ahmed Bakr al-Lawh worked as a journalist and cameraman for the network and said that he was wearing a press vest and helmet. 



