'Damascus taken by terror': Assad makes first comment since fleeing Syria to Russia

Syria's Bashar al-Assad announced on Monday that he remained in Damascus until the early hours of December 8 and left the country only later that evening, in his first statement since the overthrow of his regime.

He relocated to Latakia in coordination with Russia to manage military operations after "Damascus was overtaken by terror," he claimed

Due to the collapse of defense lines and attacks on the Russian base, Moscow ordered his evacuation "for security reasons," he added.

He claims that "resignation or seeking asylum were never options," emphasizing his commitment to continue to resist.

Eyes on Syria's future

The Turkish Defense Minister Yaser Guler said the new administration in Syria should be given a chance to govern following their constructive messages, and Turkey stands ready to provide military training if such help is requested.

NATO member Turkey backed the Syrian rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad last weekend, ending a 13-year civil war. Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, two days after its intelligence chief visited the Syrian capital. President Assad meets President Putin in Moscow, July 25, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"In their first statement, the new administration that toppled Assad announced that it would respect all government institutions, the United Nations, and other international organizations," Guler told reporters in Ankara in comments authorized for publication on Sunday.

"We think that we need to see what the new administration will do and to give them a chance."