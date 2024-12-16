Jerusalem Post
Five killed in Wisconsin school shooting, including shooter, police say

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2024 20:55

A shooting at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, left five people dead on Monday, including the suspected shooter, and at least five others injured, authorities said.

Children were among the dead, authorities said.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a private institution that teaches some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, the Madison Police Department said on social media.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a press conference that at least five people were killed in the incident, including the suspected shooter, who he identified as a juvenile found dead by police when officers arrived at the school.

At least five people were transported from the scene and taken to area hospitals, Barnes said.

