Aim of 'Feldstein Bill' to release suspected NCO, says MK behind bill

The aim of the "Feldstein Bill" currently being discussed in the Knesset is to release the reservist NCO suspected in the PMO leaks scandal, Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky, who proposed the bill, said on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

"My goal with the proposal is that the reservist will be released from detention and the offense will not be considered a crime," he was cited as saying during the Foreign Affairs Committee discussion at the Knesset.

The bill proposes to render soldiers who make unauthorized transfers of secret documents to the prime minister’s office or defense minister’s office immune from criminal responsibility.