New Syrian transitional government meets with European, UN officials

The new government of Syria is moving fast to reach out to Europe, the UN, and the US. It wants to put in place a number of steps that will end Syria’s isolation ahead of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in January.

It’s possible that the Idlib-based leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham thought of this before it launched its offensive in late November. It knew it had to “go now” toward Damascus in the wake of Israel defeating Hezbollah and before the new US president takes office. Why? Because putting in place a new government that appears responsible could lead the incoming US administration to take HTS off the terror list and thus lead to rapid engagement with Syria.

Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano/Media Branch of Syrian Rebel Operations Room/via REUTERS )

Meeting the new administration

The new Syrian government is led by Abu Mohammed al-Julani. Since ousting Assad, Julani and his team appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the new prime minister on December 10, just two days after arriving in Damascus and toppling the regime. The old prime minister was escorted from his home to a hotel to seal the transfer of power.Two days later, delegations from Qatar and Turkey arrived in Damascus. The Turkish delegation was led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. Qatar’s delegation was led by Khalfan bin Ali bin Khalfan Al-Batty Al-Kaabi, head of the State Security Service.