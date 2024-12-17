Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia has extracted lithium from oilfield runoffs, vice minister says

By REUTERS

Saudi Arabia has successfully extracted lithium from brine samples from national giant Aramco's oilfields and plans to launch a commercial pilot program for direct extraction soon, the Saudi vice minister of mining affairs said on Tuesday.

Lithium Infinity, also known as Lihytech, a start-up launched out of King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, will lead the extraction project with cooperation from Saudi mining company Ma'aden and Aramco, Khalid al-Mudaifer told Reuters.

"They are extracting lithium through their new technology they have developed in King Abdullah University for Science and Technology and they are in accelerated development in this regard," he said.

Lithium is a key component in the batteries of electric cars, laptops, and smartphones. Reuters previously revealed that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' national oil companies planned to extract the mineral from oil runoffs.

French mission met with Syrian transitional government representatives
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 03:17 PM
Egypt and Qatar making 'extensive' efforts for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 03:10 PM
IDF destroys shaft in which terrorists embedded themselves in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 02:27 PM
IDF officials deny Eli Cohen's body returned to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 02:26 PM
Israeli media asks court to publish protocols on testimony cancelation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 02:09 PM
Aim of 'Feldstein Bill' to release suspected NCO, says MK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 12:39 PM
Minneapolis synagogue vandalized with Nazi swastikas
By MICHAEL STARR
12/17/2024 11:21 AM
IDF troops enter Naqoura in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 10:03 AM
Iran's president to visit Egypt for D-8 summit, ministry says
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 09:27 AM
IDF troops encircle structure in southern Gaza, heavy gunfire heard
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 09:21 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Ramat Hasharon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 08:17 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara, Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 07:17 AM
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Port-Vila, Vanuatu, says USGS
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 04:21 AM
'I will not stop until every hostage is home,' Biden says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 03:42 AM
At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head say
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 03:32 AM