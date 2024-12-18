Shots fired at Israeli bus entering Nablus on way to Joseph's Tomb, no injuries reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2024 07:20
Gunmen attend the funeral of Palestinian teen Hamzeh Al-Ashqar, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli military raid, in Askar camp near Nablus, in the West Bank February 7, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Shots were fired at an Israeli bus carrying hassidic Jews who were on their way to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, in the West Bank, Israeli media reported on Wednesday morning.

The bus was reportedly en route to its destination without prior coordination with the military.

IDF troops evacuated those who were on the bus, and no injuries were reported. 

Similar shooting last week

The shooting follows a previous incident on Wednesday of last week in which three men were wounded as Palestinians opened fire on their vehicle after they entered Nablus on the way to the tomb.

Palestinian gunmen and mourners take part in the funeral of Ahmed Shehadeh who was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces near Joseph's Tomb, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on November 23, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian gunmen and mourners take part in the funeral of Ahmed Shehadeh who was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces near Joseph's Tomb, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on November 23, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The men had also entered the area without previously coordinating with the IDF.

The military emphasized at the time that Israelis are prohibited from entering Area A in the West Bank, noting that doing so puts one's life in danger.



