Police, Shin Bet arrest 19-year-old resident of Nazareth for transferring information to Hezbollah

A 19-year-old resident of Nazareth was arrested in November for transferring information to Hezbollah during the war, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police reported on Thursday.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, Mohammad Saadi, contacted Hezbollah multiple times in recent years and even expressed a desire to join the terrorist group, the agencies added.

According to the Shin Bet and Israel Police, Saadi reached out to Hezbollah-affiliated network Al-Manar and offered to send various photos and videos, including those captured during the war.

Suspect provided information on IDF positions

Saadi also allegedly provided information about rocket crash locations, aircraft movement, and IDF positions.

On Thursday morning, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Saadi, charging him with contact with a foreign agent.