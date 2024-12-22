IAF strike hits terrorist command center embedded in Gaza school compound

An Israel Air Force aircraft struck terrorists overnight at a command and control center in a compound that previously served as the "Musa bin Nusayr" School in the Daraj Tuffah area in Gaza, the military said on Sunday.

The military added that the terrorists had used the area to carry out terror activities against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, the IDF implemented extensive precautions to minimize civilian harm. These included the use of aerial surveillance, intelligence, and precision munitions, the military said.

Reuters cited Gaza’s civil emergency service as reporting that an Israeli strike on the school killed six and wounded others. Gaza's civil services, as with the Strip's health ministry, are operated by Hamas.