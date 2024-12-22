Iran’s Khamenei downplay’s need for ‘proxies’ - analysis

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran does not have proxy forces. “If we decide to take action [against the enemy] one day, we don’t need proxy forces,” he said during a speech on December 22. He also posted the claims on his social media account on X. The claim contradicts Iran's actual actions in the region. Iran backs groups such as Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and the Houthis in Yemen, as well as a plethora of Iraqi militias.

Iran’s Supreme Leader made comments recently in the context of Iran’s setbacks in the region. Iranian ally Bashar al-Assad fell from power on December 8. This is a major blow to Iran. However, Tehran wants to put on a brave face and make it seem that Iran has accepted Assad’s fall. In fact, Iran was unable to provide much assistance to Assad and decided to cut its losses. This temporarily cuts off Iran’s land route to Hezbollah, which used to go through Iraq and Syria. It is not clear if Iran will find a new route to supply Hezbollah with weapons. However, Iran has also seen Hezbollah greatly weakened by Israel’s actions.

The Iranian Ayatollah discussed the issue of proxies more broadly. “They say that the Islamic Republic has lost its proxies in the region. The Islamic Republic doesn’t have proxy forces. Yemen fights due to their faith. Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad fight because their beliefs compel them to do so.” The point he is trying to make is that all these Iranian-linked groups make their own decisions. In some ways, he has a point. The Houthis emerged largely without major Iranian support and only became more powerful once Iran began to help them with their drone and missile program. Hamas is not an Iranian creation, it is linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and is backed by Turkey and Qatar, two western allies. In essence, Iran only piggy-backed on Hamas's success by backing it.

Hezbollah is much more a proxy of Iran, however in recent years Hezbollah became so powerful that it appeared Iran’s IRGC was in some ways the junior partner. This was because after Qasem Soleimani was killed by the US in 2020, the IRGC looked to Hassan Nasrallah for leadership. Nasrallah assumed this mantle and began to coordinate with the Houthis and Hamas, as well as Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen July 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

As such, Iran’s proxy became the new boss. This also made Hezbollah “too big to fail” in a sense and switched some of the roles between Hezbollah and Iran. Hezbollah was expected to help deter Israel from striking Iran over the last several years. However, once it was weakened, Assad was exposed. As such, the Iranian leader can argue that it was not a “proxy” because it wasn’t doing Iran’s orders as much as Iran was following its lead. Iran, for instance, was not able to prod Hezbollah into a full war with Israel on October 7.

The Iraqi militias are much closer to Iran. These include Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba. Together, they claim to be an Islamic “resistance” and have targeted Israel.

Khamenei spoke at an event today that was marking the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad. According to reports, the son of Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Muhammad Mahdi Nasrallah, attended.