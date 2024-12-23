One officer, two soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip

Three IDF soldiers, Captain Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, Sergeant Netanel Pessach, and Sergeant-Major Hillel Diener, were killed in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Monday.

Ilay Gavriel Atedgi was 22-years old, from Kiryat Motzkin, and served as a deputy commander in the Shimson Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

Netanel Pessach was 21-years-old, from Elazar, and also served in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

Hillel Diener was 21-years old, from Talmon, served in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

The three combat soldiers were at the entrance of a building when an explosion occurred. It remains unclear whether they were hit by a missile or if an explosive device had been planted at the scene. Several other soldiers were wounded in the same incident. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. December 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Gush Etzion Regional Council issued a statement, saying, "We regret to announce the death of Staff Sergeant Netanel Pessach, a soldier in the Kfir Brigade and the son of Elad and Revital from Elazar. Netanel fell in combat in Beit Lahia at the age of 21. We extend our condolences to his parents, his seven siblings, and the Elazar community."

Regional councils mourn fallen soldiers

Pessach's funeral will take place on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Kfar Etzion ceremony. The public is invited to line the route with Israeli flags to honor him on his final journey.

The Binyamin Regional Council also released a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Hillel Diener, a resident of Hashmonaim and originally from Talmon, in the battles in Gaza. Hillel, aged 21, leaves behind his wife Zehava, his parents Roni and Theresa, and five siblings."

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, expressed his grief, "Today, we lost Hillel, one of the finest sons of Binyamin. Like his family across generations, Hillel was deeply rooted in and connected to the land and the people of Israel with love, fighting for all of us. Binyamin stands with his wife Zehava, his parents, siblings, and the Shadmi and Diener families. We embrace and support them. His death is part of the story of Israel’s resilience and revival."

Kiryat Motzkin mayor Tziki Tzvi Avisar spoke about the loss of Atedgi, "The skies have fallen today on the Atedgi family and the entire city of Kiryat Motzkin. With heavy hearts, we received the news of the death of our dear son, Ilay Atedgi, aged 22, during operational activity in Gaza."

Atedgi's funeral will take place on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Haifa Military Cemetary.