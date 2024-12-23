Jerusalem Post
Coalition heads meet to initiate process of removing Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 23, 2024 21:01

Coalition heads agreed on Monday to initiate the process of removing Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara through a hearing, Israeli media reported. 

According to reports, there was consensus among coalition heads about the process, which now moves to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who will decide on a date for when it will happen and how the process will take place. 

Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded that the hearing take place as soon as next Sunday. 

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi called this decision "a bold and necessary step to correct the severe distortions entrenched in Israel's judicial system" in a post to X/Twitter on Monday.



