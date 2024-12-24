IDF intercepts Yemen missile fired toward central Israel that triggered wave of sirens

The IDF intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen toward central Israel during the early hours of Tuesday morning, Israel's military said shortly after the incident.

The projectile triggered a wave of sirens throughout central and southern Israel.

There have been no reports of casualties from the incident. However, Magen David Adom (MDA) said that paramedics were providing medical care to over 20 people who were injured while seeking shelter during the sirens or who required treatment due to anxiety.

Houthi official Hezam al-Asad vowed to continue attacks on Israel in an X/Twitter post made approximately 15 minutes after the projectile was launched.

"We will not stop until the aggression against our people in Gaza stops," he wrote.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will know that the dreams of the new Middle East are nothing but a curse for him and his imported entity," the post continued.

This comes after previous missiles from Yemen have targeted Israel this past week. MDA personnel at the scene of a rocket strike on the Tel Aviv area. December 21, 2024. (credit: MDA Operational Unit)

On Saturday, sixteen people were lightly wounded by glass shards early on after a rocket fired from Yemen slammed into Jaffa.

This is a developing story.