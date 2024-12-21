Rocket sirens sound in central Israel, potential direct hit in Tel Aviv area

The IDF announced a direct hit in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area following rocket sirens across central Israel and the lowlands at 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning following a launch from Yemen.

The IDF said that several people incurred minor injuries and were evacuated to hospitals in the region for medical treatment.

Authorities identified the area where the projectile had impacted. All information is still under investigation.

Conflicting reports

Israeli media have provided conflicting reports of the amount of casualties.

Maariv reported that Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated 14 people for minor injuries from broken glass. The outlet also reported that police responded to a fire caused by a direct hit on a residential building on Ba'al Shem Tov Street in the south Tel Aviv area. Additional people injured by shrapnel are at the scene and are receiving medical attention.

Walla reported that two people, including one minor, were injured in the house fire.

The Israel police said in a statement on Telegram that it received multiple reports "regarding the fall of weapon fragments in one of the communities in the Tel Aviv District.

"At this stage, no injuries have been reported, but property damage has occurred."

Bomb squad units are currently working to isolate the impact sites.

This is a developing story.