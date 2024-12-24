Released hostage Hannah Katzir dies at age 76

Her funeral is set to be held at Kibbutz Nir Oz at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 24, 2024 09:04
Hannah Katzir, one of the hostages released by Hamas back to Israel on Friday night. (photo credit: Bring Them Home Now)
Hannah Katzir, one of the hostages released by Hamas back to Israel on Friday night.
(photo credit: Bring Them Home Now)

Hannah Katzir, who was released along with 50 other hostages held by Hamas in a deal in November 2023,  died at the age of 76, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced on Tuesday.  

Her funeral is set to be held at Kibbutz Nir Oz at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Katzir was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and was returned in the November hostage deal of last year. Her husband, Rami, was murdered during the massacre.  

Prior to her release, she had been reported dead in a strike carried out by the Israel Air Force while being held in captivity by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Charred building in Kibbutz Nir Oz (credit: YAEL YOLOVITCH/IAA)
Charred building in Kibbutz Nir Oz (credit: YAEL YOLOVITCH/IAA)

A woman with a 'whole heart'

Katzir is described by friends and family as being a woman with a "whole heart" who will always "give to others."

Katzir worked as a nanny for many years in the kibbutz and her acquaintances described her and her murdered husband Rami as "a dynamic duo, an inseparable couple."



Related Tags
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Gaza hostages
Israel-Hamas War
Kibbutz Nir Oz