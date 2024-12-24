Released hostage Hannah Katzir dies at age 76

Hannah Katzir, who was released along with 50 other hostages held by Hamas in a deal in November 2023, died at the age of 76, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced on Tuesday.

Her funeral is set to be held at Kibbutz Nir Oz at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Katzir was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and was returned in the November hostage deal of last year. Her husband, Rami, was murdered during the massacre.

Prior to her release, she had been reported dead in a strike carried out by the Israel Air Force while being held in captivity by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

A woman with a 'whole heart'

Katzir is described by friends and family as being a woman with a "whole heart" who will always "give to others."

Katzir worked as a nanny for many years in the kibbutz and her acquaintances described her and her murdered husband Rami as "a dynamic duo, an inseparable couple."